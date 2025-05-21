Braves Release Former Rival's All-Star & Local Pitcher
2022 All-Star first baseman Garrett Cooper won't receive a chance to play for the Atlanta Braves after all. Neither will a veteran pitcher who was born in Columbus, Ga.
The Gwinnett Stripers announced through the MiLB transaction page that the organization released Cooper on Sunday.The Stripers also announced the release of relief pitcher Jordan Weems on Monday.
Cooper made the 2022 National League All-Star team with the Miami Marlins. During that season, he hit .261 with a .752 OPS. The first baseman had an .853 OPS in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign and an .845 OPS in 2021 as well.
The Marlins traded Cooper to the San Diego Padres at the MLB trade deadline in 2023. Since then, Cooper has bounced around the league, also playing for the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox.
Cooper signed with the Braves on Jan. 12 this year. He didn't make the team during Spring Training. At Triple-A Gwinnett this season, Cooper slashed .228/.312/.309 with six extra-base hits in 138 plate appearances.
It's never a good sign when a hitter's on-base percentage is higher than his slugging percentage. Cooper slashed .206/.267/.299 in 116 plate appearances with the Cubs and Red Sox last season.
A day after Cooper's release, the Stripers moved on from a veteran in their bullpen by cutting Weems. The Braves signed the right-hander in December, and like Cooper, Weems didn't make the MLB roster during Spring Training.
At Triple-A, Weems was 1-1 with a 5.09 ERA, 1.642 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 17.2 innings in 14 appearances.
The 32-year-old pitcher attended Columbus High School, which is about 115 miles south of Truist Park. Columbus High School also produced Hall of Fame first baseball Frank Thomas.
But unless the Braves elect to bring back Weems, he won't pitch for his hometown team in the MLB.
Weems last appeared at the big league level for the Washington Nationals last year. He posted a 6.70 ERA and 1.752 WHIP in 41 appearances.
The right-hander has also pitched for the then Oakland Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks. He is 6-4 with a 5.26 ERA in 140 career MLB games.