Braves Named the Best Fit for Breakout Cubs Reliever

The Atlanta Braves could find the exact help they need in an unexpected play and from a player who likely knows the team very well. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand put out his perfect free-agent fits for each team, landing on the Braves being a fit for right-hander Brad Keller.

Keller is coming off a breakout season with the Cubs, pitching to a 2.07 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP in 68 outings. The Braves' experience converting relievers into successful starters makes him a prime candidate to be the next Reynaldo Lopez, according to Feinsand. If all else fails, he provides clutch bullpen depth.

Parallels between Lopez and Keller can be drawn. Both began their careers as starters at 22 years old and ultimately found themselves in the bullpen. There, both found more success in their late 20s. Lopez rejoined a starting rotation at 30. Keller is entering his age-30 season. We can see where the comparison is coming from.

However, Keller would still make for a much better fit in the Braves bullpen, and the numbers back him. Arguably, he would be a perfect setup man behind Raisel Iglesias.

Last season, he made 38 appearances in the eighth inning, and he had a 1.45 ERA while holding hitters to a .134 average. By comparison, his ERA was above 3.00 for the seventh and ninth innings. That seems to be a sweet spot for him, which could prove to be an understatement.

So, the idea behind converting him to a starter is fully understood. That being said, with Joe Jimenez’s status to be determined and Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley out of the picture (at least for now), bringing him in to pitch where he looked his best is the most logical choice.

Originally from Flowery Branch, the Braves could also bring the angle of a homecoming for an Atlanta-area native. That obviously doesn't factor much into performance, but it helps make for a nice storyline they could promote.

The Braves have been trying to find a bullpen arm in the craziest places. This time, they wouldn’t have to. They could sign on a player with some proven talent, even if it’s just for one season.

According to Spotrac, he’s coming off a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Cubs, and his market value is another one-year, $1.8 million deal. It could be worth offering him a one-year contract with a club option that would come with a modest pay bump; let’s say $4.5 million for the club option. Either way, the Braves could make out like bandits with this move.

Since this acquisition would likely come at a very low cost, it wouldn't hinder their ability to make other bigger upgrades. They could still make a go at it for an impact starter or other bat. In a sense, this hypothetical move let's them have their cake and eat it to.

If it doesn’t work out, at least it came at a lower cost. Keep in mind, splash deals don’t always work out either. This would be an easier pill to swallow, or perhaps a steal of a deal.

