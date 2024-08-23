So Far, So Good For Braves New 3B Gio Urshela
There was a lot of doom and gloom around the Atlanta Braves when the team suffered yet another injury in third baseman Austin Riley. The 2-time All-Star could be out until the National League championship series if it takes a full eight weeks for his fractured right hand to recover.
But through three games, Riley's replacement, Gio Urshela, has filled Riley's shoes just fine.
The Braves signed the 32-year-old out of desperation. Luke Williams was the only third baseman on the Atlanta roster once Riley went on the injured list, and Williams only has 283 plate appearances in his four-year MLB career.
Ursela joined the Braves on Tuesday and went into the starting lineup that night. He didn't register a hit during his debut, but his bases loaded walk in the eighth gave Atlanta an insurance run.
He then went 2-for-4 and 1-for-3 the following two nights against the Philadelphia Phillies. His hit Thursday was a ground rule double that tied the game in the second inning.
The Braves are 8-4 since losing six straight at the beginning of the month. But the lineup has continued to struggle with runners in scoring position. Thanks in part to Urshela, though, the Braves were 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the 3-2 victory Thursday.
That will continue to be key going forward. The Braves can't count on home run production as much with Riley, Ronald Acuña and Ozzie Albies on the injured list. Therefore, it's paramount that Atlanta's hitters come through with timely hitting with runners in scoring position.
Urshela delivered that in a huge victory Thursday.
He helped defensively too. With the Braves clinging to a 3-2 lead, the Phillies had runners at first and second with only one out and Trea Turner at the plate. Turner hit a sharp grounder to Urshela's left, but the Braves new third baseman corraled the ball and quickly threw to second, where second baseman Whit Merrifield successfully turned a double play despite Turner's great speed.
With Bryce Harper on deck, the double play may have been as critical as Urshela's hit with a runner in scoring position.
Urshela's not going to be Austin Riley. Few third basemen are. It's also important to keep in mind that Urshela's playing sample in Atlanta is still extremely small.
But if Urshela can excel defensively and contribute timely hitting as he did Thursday, he could help the Braves give Riley a chance at playing again this season.