Braves' Hurston Waldrep Collapses After 3 Innings in MLB Debut
The baseball analytic crowd always argues that every time a pitcher goes through a batting order, it gets more difficult. That was certainly the case for Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Hurston Waldrep in his MLB debut.
After facing the minimum through three innings, Waldrep then squared off against the entire Washington Nationals batting order in the fourth. Waldrep allowed four hits, including a home run, and two walks in the frame. He exited with two outs and the bases loaded, unable to complete the fourth inning.
The Braves bullpen couldn't escape the fourth either without further damage. All three of Waldrep's stranded runners scored one batter after he left.
Behind the one big inning, Washington defeated the Braves, 8-5, in the series finale.
Despite three solid innings, Waldrep finished with an ugly first MLB stat line -- seven runs allowed (all earned) on 4 hits and 4 walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out 1 batter.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman argued on X (formerly Twitter) that Waldrep showcased some positives, mostly with his splitter. But he also claimed that the 22-year-old isn't ready to remain a consistent big-league starter.
"Few guys are ready after 84 IP," Bowman wrote. "He and Schwellenbach are helping create extra days for Sale and Lopez.
"At some point Elder & Co. can do this while the kids get experience."
Through the first three innings, Waldrep faced the minimum thanks to a caught stealing and a double play. But he didn't allow a hit the first time through the order.
The final nine batters, though, went 4-for-6 with a home run and 3 walks.
After three innings, the Braves led by two, but then faced a 7-run deficit thanks to the Nationals batting around in the fourth inning. Atlanta's offense didn't score again until the ninth.
Right fielder Jared Kelenic hit a 3-run home run in the final inning. However, that only cut the Washington lead in half. The Braves slumping offense was no match for the big fourth inning from the Nationals.
The Braves have suffered three straight losses and lost three of four in Washington. After an off day, they will stay in the mid-Atlantic to face the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series beginning Tuesday.