Braves' Ian Anderson Speaks Out on 2025 Opportunity
Ian Anderson appeared poised to be a cornerstone of the Atlanta Braves starting rotation. He pitched extremely well in a brief stint with the team in 2020 and then excelled during his official rookie season of 2021.
Better yet, Anderson won two games while posting a 1.59 ERA during the 2021 playoffs.
But three and a half years later, Anderson is just hoping to have a job with the MLB Braves in 2025. He addressed his upcoming chance this season while speaking to SB Nation's Battery Power's Grant McAuley.
"Looking forward to coming to camp, feeling healthy and competing," Anderson said. "There’s a good opportunity here, so I’ve just got to go out and do what I can do and hopefully get back to where I know I can be.”
Anderson posted a 10-6 record but also had a 5.00 ERA in 22 starts during 2022 following his postseason heroics. He finished that season at Triple-A after leading the MLB with 53 walks through Aug. 7.
Because of continued struggles and injuries, Anderson hasn't pitched in the MLB since then.
But due to the departures of Max Fried and Charlie Morton this offseason, Anderson will have another opportunity to earn a starting role with the Braves. Turning 27 in May, it could be his last.
Anderson told McAuley, though, that the past few years have prepared him for this chance.
"I think mentally it helped me out a ton. If I struggle again or if things pop up, it’s that much easier now with what I’ve been through to kind of rally everything and figure things out,” said Anderson.
The right-hander could begin the season in the Braves rotation as a No. 4 or 5 starter. Chris Sale, Reynaldo López and Spencer Schwellenbach are set at the top of the rotation. But Atlanta has uncertainty on the mound beyond that.
Anderson is expected to compete with Grant Holmes and AJ Smith-Shawver for a starting opportunity. Bryce Elder could also earn a rotation role.
The Braves rotation will solidify itself a bit more with the return of Spencer Strider. That could happen toward the end of April.
But until then, Anderson will have an opportunity to prove he can reach his previous level of success again.