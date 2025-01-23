Braves Still Potential Landing Spot for Top Remaining Free Agents
The Atlanta Braves inactivity this offseason has been a hot button issue among the team's fan base. With just a few weeks to go before Spring Training begins, the Braves haven't made any significant additions to their roster.
But that fact didn't stop Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller from naming the Braves a potential landing spot for a couple of the top free agents still left unsigned.
On Jan. 23, Miller labeled the Braves one of the "likeliest landing spots" for starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
"It has been almost three months since Atlanta traded Jorge Soler's contract and declined Travis d'Arnaud's club option for 2025, and Atlanta has done a highly unusual amount of nothing since then," Miller wrote. "With a payroll already scraping up against $200M, the Braves don't have much spending room, but we've been expecting them to make at least one semi-big splash.
"Re-signing Max Fried or signing Willy Adames always seemed like pipe dreams, but getting Jack Flaherty on a relatively short-term deal could be their big move."
Miller also identified the Braves as a possible "surprise landing spot" for shortstop Ha-Seong Kim.
"Between Orlando Arcia's mediocre overall production over the past three-plus seasons and Ozzie Albies' injury history in recent years, adding a versatile middle infielder at what might be a significant discount because of his shoulder seems like something Atlanta should aggressively pursue," added Miller.
"Granted, they already expect to be without both Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. on Opening Day, and they can go ask the 2024 Texas Rangers how unenjoyable it is to spend the first half of the season waiting on guys who you already knew weren't healthy before the offseason began.
"But if they do sign Kim and ever reach a point of full strength, putting him at shortstop and platooning Arcia and Jarred Kelenic in LF could be an NL East-winning formula."
On paper, the Braves more badly need Flaherty, which is probably why Miller considered it more likely the Braves sign the starting pitcher instead of Kim.
With the departures of Max Fried and Charlie Morton, the Braves have 320 innings to replace in their rotation. Ace Spencer Strider will make up for some of that when he returns from Tommy John surgery. Spencer Schwellenbach is also likely to accumulate more innings in 2025, as unlike last year, he will begin this spring in the majors.
But Strider and Schwellenbach can't entirely replace Fried and Morton. The Braves need innings from another starter.
As arguably the best starter remaining on the market, Flaherty has been a popular Braves target mentioned among pundits in recent weeks. Miller is the second pundit this week alone to call Atlanta the "best fit" for Flaherty.
He posted a 13-7 record with a 3.17 ERA in 28 starts with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2024 season. He also had a 1.068 WHIP and 194 strikeouts in 162 innings.
Flaherty has medical concerns, which is probably the reason he remains a free agent. But if the Braves signed him to a short-term deal, the risk for the team would be minimal.
The reward, though, would be high due to Flaherty's potential as not just an innings eater but as a top starting pitcher for a 2025 contender.
Similar to Flaherty, pundits have routinely mentioned Kim as a possible Braves target this offseason. Kim offers a potential upgrade at shortstop, which the Braves could use after Orlando Arcia posted a .625 OPS in 2024.
Kim's flexibility would also give Atlanta injury insurance at second base if Ozzie Albies misses significant time again.
Kim hit .233 with a .700 OPS in 121 games with the San Diego Padres last season. He registered a .749 OPS while winning the National League Gold Glove award in 2023.
The Athletic's David O'Brien didn't specifically address Flaherty or Kim this week. But on Jan. 22, O'Brien shared Miller's feeling that the Braves will still make a significant move before the season.