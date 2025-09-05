Atlanta Braves Release Minor League Pitcher After Walmart Shoplifting Arrest
The Atlanta Braves High-A affiliate, the Rome Emperors, parted ways with left-handed pitcher Jacob Gomez with a week left in the season. The reason for the move has surfaced over the last few days.
The Rome News-Tribune's Zeke Palermo reported Monday that the Emperors released Gomez after he was arrested at Walmart. Rome police charged the left-handed pitcher for shoplifting sports trading cards.
The WSBTV News staff reported Friday the cards were worth $60.
"On Aug. 28, an officer spoke to the a loss prevention worker at Walmart who reported the shoplifting. The worker said he saw a man take a NFL cards out of a box and put them in his shorts pocket," wrote the WSBTV news staff.
The Walmart employee saw Gomez pay for other items at a register but not the trading cards.
After reviewing surveillance video at the Walmart, police identified the man as the left-handed pitcher.
The Emperors released Gomez on Sunday, which was three days after the incident.
Gomez signed with the Braves organization as an undrafted free agent in July 2024. Over 13 months with the organization, he went 3-4 with a 2.37 ERA across High and Low-A.
In 20 appearances at Rome this season, Gomez posted a 1-2 record with a 2.73 ERA, 1.213 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 29.2 innings. All 20 of his appearances were in relief.
Gomez made one start a Single-A Augusta this season. In 13 games at Augusta, he was 1-2 with a 2.95 ERA, 1.219 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 21.1 innings.
He registered an 11.8 K/9 rate in 51 minor league innings this season.
Over four seasons at Old Dominion in college, Gomez was 14-7 with a 4.30 ERA. He struck out 9.9 batters per nine innings in 180 frames.
The Emperors are in the middle of their final series of the 2025 regular season. They are visiting the Hub City Spartanburgers to conclude the campaign this weekend.
Rome won two of the first three games of the series this week, winning 3-2 Tuesday and 3-1 on Thursday. The Spartanburgers defeated the Emperors 4-2 on Wednesday.
First pitch on Friday and Saturday night will be at 7:05 pm ET and 6:35 pm ET, respectively. The two teams will conclude their 2025 slate Sunday, with first pitch at 2:05 pm ET.
The Braves are hosting the Seattle Mariners this weekend at Truist Park. Seattle is entering the weekend 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West.