Former Braves Reliever Signs With Angels: Report
The Atlanta Braves never faced their former relief pitcher Jesús Cruz during his stint with the Philadelphia Phillies. But the Braves could face him this summer when the Los Angeles Angels come to Truist Park.
Inside Halos reported the Angels signed former Braves relief pitcher Jesús Cruz to a minor league contract. He also received an invite to the team's Spring Training.
Cruz last pitched in the MLB for the Braves during 2022.
In seven appearances with Atlanta, Cruz posted a 6.23 ERA and 1.385 WHIP. He struck out six batters in 8.2 innings, but he also gave up three home runs and walked four batters.
Cruz spent the first half of 2023 with the Phillies. But Philadelphia released Cruz on July 25 of that year.
He pitched only at the Triple-A level for the Phillies. Cruz hasn't pitched for an MLB organization since then. During 2024, Cruz played in the Mexican League.
Before pitching for the Braves, Cruz had an even more brief appearance with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2020. He yielded two earned runs on three hits in one inning during his only appearance for the Cardinals.
Cruz doesn't have a decision in his MLB career. But he's posted a 7.45 ERA, 1.655 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 9.2 innings.
Cruz, though, found a great rhythm with Mexicali in the Mexican League this past season. In 32 relief appearances, he posted a 4-1 record with a 1.95 ERA, 0.866 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in just 32.1 innings.
Overall, Cruz registered a 13.4 strikeout per nine innings rate with three different Mexican teams from 2024-25.
Deservingly so, Cruz will get another shot in the MLB with the Angels.
Cruz has an uphill battle to make the Angels roster. But if he can, he could face his former team in July. The Angels will visit Atlanta for a three-game series from July 1-3.