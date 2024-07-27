Braves 'Add Fresh Arm' to Bullpen
It's not a trade, but the Atlanta Braves made a roster move Saturday morning.
The team announced on its official X (formerly Twitter) account that it has activated right-handed relief pitcher Jimmy Herget from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the Braves optioned fellow right-handed relief pitcher Daysbel Hernández to Triple-A Gwinnett.
The Athletic's David O'Brien referred to the transaction as a move to "add fresh arm to bullpen."
The Braves purchased Herget from the Los Angeles Angels on May 2 this season. He made five relief appearances in late May and early June before landing on the injured list with a shoulder issue.
In those five relief appearances, Herget allowed 3 earned runs and 8 hits with 2 walks in 7.1 innings (3.68 ERA). He allowed all three of those runs in his last two outings. Herget also struck out 6 while posting an 0-1 record.
The 30-year-old relief pitcher debuted with the Cincinnati Reds in 2019. He's pitched with the Braves, Angels, Reds and Texas Rangers in his six-year MLB career.
Across six seasons, Herget has posted a 7-9 record with a 3.48 ERA and 1.173 WHIP. He's mostly appeared as a relief pitcher but has also made 3 starts -- 1 in 2020, 1 in 2022 and 1 in 2023.
The Braves optioned Hernández after he allowed 1 hit and 3 walks in 1.1 innings against the New York Mets on Friday night. Behind that effort, he gave up his first earned run of the season.
Hernánadez didn't fare well at the MLB level in his first taste with the Braves last season, allowing 3 runs in 3.2 innings. But this season, the 27-year-old has yielded just the 1 earned run over 11 innings (0.82 ERA).
The Braves will look to end their six-game losing streak when they face the Mets on Saturday. First pitch at Citi Field is scheduled 4:10 pm ET.