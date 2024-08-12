Joe Maddon has Advice for Brian Snitker to Navigate Atlanta Braves Tailspin
The Atlanta Braves are in a tailspin.
They’ve lost seven of their last eight and are barely hanging near the playoff line. Manager Brian Snitker needs to figure out what to do and fast.
A notable former MLB manager gave some thoughts on what to do Monday morning.
During his “Cup of Joe” segment on MLB Network, Three-time manager of the year and 2016 World Series champion Joe Maddon was asked what Snitker could do to stop the bleeding. Maddon said Snitker needs to continue to continue to be himself and not do anything drastic.
“Well, first of all, you got to be the same guy when you walk in the door,” Maddon said. “It’s easy when things are going well to be the same dude, happy go lucky, walking through the door. Everyone’s happy. But when things aren’t going well, they need to see the same guy walk in the door.”
The idea here is to show how you stay composed during tough times and show who you really are.
Maddon also emphasized communication with the players who are the leaders of the clubhouse as opposed to other options like getting more workouts in.
“There’s not a whole lot he can do. You don’t do BP, pitchers drills, whatever. There can be a lot of one-on-one conversations, that’s what I believe in, and you try to get to your lead bulls, the guys who have the most influence in the clubhouse and talk to them.”
The reason for this is because, in his experience, is more effective than trying to talk to the whole clubhouse and hope that turns the tide.
“To have a manager stand in front of the team in the middle of August and give a speech that’s worthwhile to the players to turn things around - it’s not gonna work that way.”
Maddon managed three teams during his 17 seasons as a manager. Along with leading the Chicago Cubs to a long-awaited World Series and the Tampa Bay Rays to their first American League Pennant in 2008, he’s had his share of tough seasons.
He managed the Devil Rays to two last-place finishes and had his share of losing seasons with the Rays later on and the Los Angeles Angels. Even the best managers have to ride out a storm or two so they can remain standing for the success to follow.