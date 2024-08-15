Braves Receive Positive Jorge Soler Injury Update
The Atlanta Braves lost the series finale against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. But they did receive an encouraging injury update on right fielder Jorge Soler.
After Thursday's 6-0 loss to the Giants, Braves manager Brian Snitker told the media that Soler has a mild hamstring injury in his left leg. Snitker referred to Soler as "day-to-day."
"Jorge Soler has a mild hamstring strain," The AJC's Justin Toscano wrote on X after Snitker spoke to reporters. "Day to day. He'll stay on the trip."
Soler told the media Thursday afternoon that he will not play in the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. But he added that he could be back in the lineup on Saturday or Sunday.
"Soler says he won't play tomorrow," MLB.com's Mark Bowman tweeted. "But he's not ruling out playing Saturday or Sunday.
"He woke up feeling much better today."
Soler exited Wednesday's contest in the fourth inning because of hamstring tightness. The Braves initially called the decision to remove Soler as "a precautionary action." Perhaps that prevented Soler from further hurting his hamstring.
Losing Soler put a damper on Atlanta's third straight victory Wednesday. Center fielder Michael Harris II hit a grand slam during the game in his return from the injured list. But Soler then left with an injury.
The Braves acquired Soler, ironically, from the Giants prior to the MLB trade deadline on July 29. Soler is slashing .267/.400/.578 with 4 home runs and 11 RBI in 45 at-bats since the trade.
Soler hit .240 with a .419 slugging percentage and .749 OPS in 93 games for the Giants prior to the deal.
Last season, Soler was a National League All-Star with the Miami Marlins. Soler won the World Series MVP with the Braves during the 2021 postseason.
He is a career .243 hitter with 186 home runs and 503 RBI in 976 MLB games.
The Braves will conclude their west coast road trip in Los Angeles against the Angels this weekend. Atlanta needs to win two out of three contests against the Angels to guarantee a winning record on the road trip.