WATCH: Braves' Jurickson Profar Trending After Potential 'Catch of the Year' Play
It's been a tough season for the Atlanta Braves. That's certainly been true for the team's biggest free agent signee last offseason, left fielder Jurickson Profar.
The outfielder served a PED suspension during the first half of the 2025 campaign. He initially hit well upon returning from the suspension, but Profar is batting .205 with a .739 OPS in his last 96 plate appearances over the past 20 games.
But in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday versus the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Profar delivered a highlight reel play for the ages.
Braves' Jurickson Profar Robs Agustin Ramirez of Home Run
Any catch that results in robbing a home run deserves to be on a highlight reel. But Profar's catch stands out even among home run-robbing catches.
Ramirez's blast appeared to be several feet over the wall. Profar climbed the fence and had roughly half his body over the wall to make the catch.
Atlanta right-handed pitcher Hurston Waldrep appeared shocked on the mound after Profar preserved his shutout at the time. The entire Braves dugout seemed in awe too, clapping and smiling following the play.
After the inning, lots of Braves players congratulated Profar for making the catch.
The catch left the Braves broadcast team on the FanDuel Sports Network stream impressed too. For scaling the wall, they referred to Profar as Spider-Man.
Furthermore, the catch led to the outfielder trending on social media.
"An INSTANT catch of the year candidate," tweeted the official MLB X account.
One baseball pundit on X reminded fans that Profar has terrible defensive analytics in a small sample this season. That might make the highlight reel catch all that more impressive.
Another social media user joked that Profar should be tested for performance-enhancing drugs after making the incredible catch.
If not for Profar's catch, the Marlins would have scored earlier versus Waldrep. Instead, the right-handed pitcher completed five scoreless innings Saturday before giving up a run in the sixth.
The Braves led the game 3-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning.
Atlanta and Miami are playing two games at Truist Park on Saturday. The first game was a makeup from a rainout during the first half of the 2025 campaign.
The Braves and Marlins split the first two games of the series, which began on Thursday.
The two teams will conclude their series Sunday afternoon.
The Braves entered play Saturday with a 48-67 record. They sit nine games behind the Marlins for third place in the National League East.
Atlanta is three games in front of the Washington Nationals for last place in the division.
Profar entered Saturday slashing .234/.325/.426 with six home runs, 14 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases in 35 games this season.