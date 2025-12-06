Atlanta Braves Pitcher Reunites with Nurse Who Predicted His Success

The setting was Kaweath Health in the Central Valley of California on Aug. 1, 1994. A baby came into the world that received a fun prediction. It was likely one that was meant to make the parents smile and joke around in the early moments of their kids birth.

Labor and delivery nurse Kim Hofer told the parents the child would be an athlete. Hundreds of newborns came and went, but one finally returned to visit. It happened to be the prospective athlete, Atlanta Braves reliever Dylan Lee.

"I was surprised," she said to CBS47. "I didn't expect anyone to reach out to me."

The visit came as part of the left-hander's travels around his hometown doing various activities. This became an important pitstop for Lee, who turned 30 this year.

Hofer made the judgment when she was making prints of Lee's feet. Based on the size at birth, she thought athletics were in his future. Lee has known the story for his entire life. That comment stuck with his parents, and it stuck with him.

"I heard the stories from when I was 5 years old," he said. "As early as I can remember."

The Marlins drafted Lee in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. After the Marlins released him in 2021, the Braves scooped him up on a minor league deal. He proved to be a key member of the Braves bullpen, winning a World Series with the team the same season he was picked up.

Along with the ring, in 198 games pitched, he has a 2.82 ERA, 238 strikeouts and a couple saves to his name so far. Even if he didn't reach the majors, having played college ball and getting drafted would have already made the comments prophetic. But he beat the odds and spun that story into a championship. Learning all that unfolded was special for Hofer.

"I was the first person to meet him, kind of, and he's made good in his life," Hofer said. "He's really done well, that makes me feel good that I'm able to be a part of that in a distant way."

It goes to show that you can speak something good into existence. You never know what people will remember many years down the road. If you're going to say something, make it count. A pleasant surprise could be waiting for you in a full-circle moment.

