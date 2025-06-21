Braves' Jurickson Profar Showcasing Tremendous Power in Rehab Stint [LOOK]
Left fielder Jurickson Profar appears ready to make his return for the Atlanta Braves.
Profar went 4-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs for Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, on Friday night. Profar smashed his two bombs in back-to-back at-bats -- one in the second inning and the other in the fourth.
The 31-year-old also had two singles.
The homers were Profar's first since he began his Triple-A rehab assignment on Tuesday. Profar is now 9-for-17 (.529) with three extra-base hits in four Triple-A games.
Profar is currently serving an 80-game PED suspension. The MLB suspended the veteran left fielder for testing positive for Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG), which is a performance-enhancing substance that violates the MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
The left fielder played four games for the Braves before the suspension. Atlanta signed Profar to a three-year, $42 million contract this past offseason.
Profar received that contract coming off a career year with the San Diego Padres in 2024 in which he hit .280 with a .380 on-base percentage and .459 slugging percentage. His .839 OPS was a career high.
So were his 24 home runs, 85 RBI and 94 runs scored.
The question now -- were those numbers fabricated behind the banned substance Profar took?
It was only against Triple-A hitting, but the more signs Profar can give during his rehab appearances that he's ready to go and able to provide the Braves offense a spark, the better. Not to mention, Profar hitting the pair of homers had to feel good for himself too.
The Braves have badly missed the 32-year-old to begin this season. Left field has been a significant hole in the Atlanta outfielder for much of the spring.
The outfielder production hasn't been as bad with Ronald Acuña now back. But Profar should provide the Atlanta outfield yet another boost.
Barring more rainouts, Profar is eligible to return from his suspension on July 2.