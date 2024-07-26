How a Former Chicago White Sox All-Star Could Salvage the Braves’ Season
The Atlanta Braves will have to get creative if they want to make a deep playoff run this season. Runs have become scarce on their five-game losing streak. The offense is the root of the club's woes, and it is no secret to anyone, including Braves NL Cy Young Award candidate Chris Sale.
General manager Alex Anthopoulos has his hands full. The trades have already begun flying before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, with one potential target already off the board.
With Michael Harris II’s return still weeks, potentially months, away, the team needs reinforcements in the outfield. With that in mind, CBS Sports has linked a 2023 All-Star outfielder to Atlanta in a trade.
“If the Braves go big instead of filling out depth to replace Acuña, White Sox All-Star Luis Robert makes sense. He had a breakout season last year and the Braves could control him through 2025, though there are also club options through 2027. He has issues staying on the field, but maybe that's a plus here in terms of keeping the bidding for his services reasonable.” Matt Snyder wrote.
For the Braves, the team would need many ‘rentals’ to fix their outfield problem, but with Luis Robert Jr. alone, he could change their fortunes.
Luis Robert Jr. is the best bat on the market. He would, though, come at a price.
The Chicago White Sox star centerfielder has only played in 50 games this year due to nagging injuries. However, he has still produced at a high rate. He has played exceptionally well the past 30 days with a .247/.307/.462 offensive line. Not to mention five home runs, nine stolen bases, 13 RBI, and 23 base hits.
The asking price will be high, but sometimes quality is better than quantity. Given the nature of the Braves’ season hanging in the balance, if they were to acquire 3 short-term/aging rental type of players, they would still be giving up at least three prospects in their depleted farm system.
Instead, why not give up the same number of prospects for a 24-year-old who has yet to reach his prime and clear fills a massive need in the outfield?
Robert could remain with the Braves through at least 2027 because of club options in the final two years of his original deal. Considering all the factors, the asking price is justifiably high. But if Anthopoulos doesn’t want to give up on the season, it may take a singular bold move for Robert to save the 2024 season in Atlanta.
If the bold move doesn’t work, at least Robert would stay in Atlanta beyond this summer.