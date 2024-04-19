Braves Adjust Roster, Calling Up Versatile Utilityman
The Atlanta Braves have made a roster move in advance of their weekend series against the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers, calling up utilityman Luke Williams from AAA Gwinnett.
Williams, 27, was claimed by the Braves off of waivers in June 2023 from the Los Angeles Dodgers and spent a good portion of the year on the active roster. Appearing in seven games, Williams went hitless in nine at-bats while filling in as a pinch runner, at first and third base (where he got his only start of the season), and in left field.
It's logical to assume the move was made for versatility reasons; in his 133 major league appearances across three seasons, Williams has appeared at every single defensive position but catcher, even pitching one inning for the Dodgers.
The corresponding move was to option outfielder Forrest Wall to AAA Gwinnett. The Braves chose to reward Wall's offseason work and spring training production with a spot on the Opening Day roster; Wall worked with Braves hitting coaches this winter and then hit .308/.400/564 in Grapefruit League action, with three home runs, three stolen bases, and ten RBIs in 39 at-bats.
But Wall, who was the fifth outfielder on the roster, had gotten exactly one at-bat for Atlanta through the season's first three weeks, with Adam Duvall and Jarred Kelenic being the most frequently used pinch-hitters.
In a similar part-time role last season, Wall went 6-13 with one homer, two doubles, and six runs scored. He also went five for six on stolen base attempts as Atlanta's primary pinch-running option.
Optioning Wall to Gwinnett, who is currently without outfielders Skye Bolt and Eli White due to injury, will allow him to get everyday at-bats in case he's needed at the major league level.