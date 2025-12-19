Braves Faced with Free Agent Target Re-Signing with Padres

Another option for the Atlanta Braves on the free-agent market is off the board. Right-hander Michael King has opted to remain in San Diego on a three-year, $75 million deal. Each year of the contract comes with opt-outs, allowing him to pursue a bigger deal if he chooses.

Right-hander Michael King and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a three-year, $75 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal allows King to opt out after the 2026 and 2027 seasons. @Feinsand was first on the news. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 19, 2025

The Braves have shown their willingness to spend money and give up a draft pick due to a qualifying offer. King was also one of their rumored offseason targets, Atlanta Braves on SI learned last week. However, it's hard to imagine them handing over a contract this large to King. This would have made him the highest-paid player on the team.

He is coming off a year where he only made 15 starts. When health is an issue on this team, and a pitcher only has one full season with a starter's workload under his belt, it could be hard to justify. Other targets who are still out there, including another one of their rumored targets in Framber Valdez, could be worth a larger contract in free agency.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos has made it clear they're willing to sign a pitcher who declined a qualifying offer because they view it as trading a draft pick.

Regardless of who the targets are, this is a team still in need of rotation depth. Multiple arms are still recovering from injury. You don't know what you'll get from them immediately. It's also just good to have the insurance after having 19 different pitchers start a game last season.

From what was learned in the previous report, the Braves would pivot to a trade only if they can't land an arm in free agency. The reported target, in this scenario, would be Freddy Peralta. Many have speculated that he could be an option anyway. Much of it has managed to line up with what we have learned.

To make a trade happen, the Braves would also have to know that Peralta will extend with them. They won't make the move for a one-year rental. A one-year contract with a free agent, such a Ha-Seong Kim, is one thing since they don't have to forfeit assets. This is another situation altogether.

Should there be a trade, it would likely take a top pitching prospect, JR Ritchie or Hurston Waldrep, the latter of whom the Braves would prefer to deal, plus another pitcher.

