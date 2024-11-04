Braves Set to Make Obvious Roster Decision: Report
The Atlanta Braves face several questions entering the 2024 offseason. A lot of them are going to be tough, but the organization faced one very easy one with designated hitter Marcell Ozuna.
To keep Ozuna for the 2025 season, the Braves must agree to pick up his $16 million player option. After Ozuna posted MVP-like offensive numbers this past season, it's a no-brainer for the team to want to keep the veteran All-Star at that figure.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday that the Braves are set to make that obvious choice and pick up Ozuna's option.
Ozuna slashed .302/.378/.546 with 39 home runs, 104 RBI and 96 runs in 2024. He made the All-Star team for the first time since 2017, as he finished with a career-high in extra-base hits, runs, and walks.
Most importantly, Ozuna was Atlanta's most consistent offensive player during a season where the team dealt with multiple injuries throughout the lineup. Ozuna played in all 162 games, helping to give the Braves the offense they needed to make a seventh straight postseason trip.
Without Ozuna, it's possible the Braves wouldn't have even finished with a .500 record.
For his efforts, the MLB announced Ozuna as a finalist for the National League designated hitter Silver Slugger award. The league released the finalists for the Silver Slugger awards Monday.
Ozuna has won the award two previous times. The last ocassion was with the Braves during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
If Ozuna could hit the open market this offseason, he would very likely receive a contract that paid him a lot more than $16 million in 2025.
Spotrac projected designated hitter Joc Pederson to be worth about $15 million on a 2-year deal this offseason. In 2024, Pederson posted a .908 OPS with 23 home runs and 64 RBI.
While the two designated hitters were comparable in the OPS category, Ozuna had 16 more home runs and 40 additional RBI than Pederson in 2024.
Ozuna will turn 34 years old on Nov. 12. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.