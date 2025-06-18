Marcell Ozuna Comes Through Again for Braves Offense
It seems as though every time the Atlanta Braves offense may be about to turn the corner, the lineup reverts back into its typical 2025 struggles -- little clutch hitting and fewer home runs than years past.
Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, though, continues to be a reason to believe the Braves offense could indeed turn the corner in time for the team to save its 2025 season.
The Braves had bases loaded and nobody out while trailing by three in the eighth inning Tuesday night versus the New York Mets. Atlanta had the ideal part of the lineup due up with the bases juiced too -- Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna.
But after an Olson strikeout and Riley fly out with no advancement, the Braves were on the verge of letting another late-inning opportunity fall by the wayside.
Ozuna didn't allow that to happen. The designated hitter sent a liner into the left field corner, which turned into a bases-clearing double.
Tie game. Braves eventually won in extra innings 5-4.
It was the second time in five days Ozuna came up in the final three innings with runners in scoring position and drove in three runs. The designated hitter hit a three-run homer in a tied game Friday versus the Colorado Rockies.
Before Ozuna's key hit Tuesday, the Braves were 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position, and the team scored runs on only one of those two hits. Atlanta had an opportunity to score runs without hits in at-bats from Olson and Riley in the eighth, but neither hitter took advantage.
It may sound like an overstatement, but Ozuna coming through in the clutch again, particularly after the first two missed opportunities in the eighth on Tuesday, was absolutely huge. The Braves probably don't beat the Mets without Ozuna's double.
But with the victory, the Braves now have a strong chance of gaining ground on the Mets in the National League East standings this week. Given they are 12 games back even after Tuesday's win, a sweep is most ideal for the Braves.
Atlanta's average with runners in scoring position has improved lately. The team entered Thursday ranked 14th in the category with a .253 average.
But the Braves need more key hits to climb back into the race. Ozuna is providing a lot of them lately.