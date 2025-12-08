Expectations for Atlanta Braves Headed into Winter Meetings

The Atlanta Braves are down in Orlando for the 2025 Baseball Winter Meetings. A lot could happen over the next couple of days. However, there are some guard rails that need to go up for expectations.

Here is what we can expect out of the Braves as the Winter Meetings get underway. Some involve the potential of a splash. Others will simply be related to other activities that will occur over the next few days.

Pitching, in General, Remains a Major Need

Heading into the Winter Meetings, the Braves still have to check a few things to check off their offseason to-do list. One of those is bolstering the pitching staff. Starting pitching has been a known need for the team, and it's been made clear they're looking for bullpen help.

A recent update emphasized the latter. According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman on Sunday, reliever Joe Jimenez is not expected to be an option to be a setup man.

Anthopoulos said they can't currently count on Joe Jimenez to be an eighth-inning option next year. So, adding a high-leverage reliever feels like a definite need. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) December 8, 2025

Finding another impact reliever will be pivotal this offseason. They opted to decline the options of Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley, who were solid options last season. However, while they could be re-signed, there is a chance they were seen as the options they were looking for at the cost they were coming at.

Don't Expect a Move for a DH

Previously, there has been an interest in platooning players at the DH spot, specifically Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin. For now, that desire appears to be there. While no names were mentioned, Alex Anthopoulos, via the Athletic's David O'Brien, reiterated it on Sunday.

Anthopoulos also said #Braves’ preference at this point is to leave DH open and split the duties, rather than acquire a full-time DH like Ozuna. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) December 7, 2025

This provides a stron indicator that, at this time, Marcell Ozuna won't be back with the Braves next season. He wasn't dealt at the deadline, and now he is set to walk. As the offseason goes along, this could change, but that's how it is set for now.

It could mean that they're still looking to add a shortstop. Ha-Seong Kim is still out there as a free agent. Bringing him back would be an ideal situation for them if they could make it happen.

Don't Expect Qualifying Offered Players to Be a Non-Starter

The team is willing to give up their bonus draft pick, which they got from Drake Baldwin winning Rookie of the Year, if it meant signing the right player this offseason.

Worded incorrectly earlier: #Braves would consider giving up bonus 1st-round pick they got for Baldwin winning ROY, to sign a free agent who turned down QO if deal made sense. AA compared it to trading a prospect and said team has more certainty about prospects than draft picks. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) December 8, 2025

Multiple top starting pitching options were given the qualifying offer and turned it down this offseason, including Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, Zac Gallen and Michael King. These players are not necessarily connected to the Braves. However, these options are open in the eyes of the Braves.

Rule 5 Pick Could Happen, But Keep Expectations Low

The Braves took two players in last year's Rule 5 Draft. Most would see this and think these are players they are going to see on the roster next season. While that happens, don't count on it. Neither player who was picked last season made it to Opening Day. Both were returned to their previous teams.

If you happen to go to Spring Training, that is your best chance to catch a hypothetical Rule 5 pick player. Otherwise, the report from the draft will be one of the few times you hear the name.

