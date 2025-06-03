Braves' Brian Snitker Offers Honest Take on Marcell Ozuna's Hip Ailment
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna looks to be swinging more and running better lately, according to manager Brian Snitker. But the manager wasn't completely optimistic with his update on the 34-year-old's hip issue.
"He wants to be out there. He wants to be part of this," Snitker said before Tuesday's series opener versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. "Hopefully, he can manage it.
"Guys get through years with things that bother them, and they can manage it."
"Manage" appears to be the optimal word around Ozuna.
"It's one of those things he is going to have to manage and get to the offseason," said Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos on Monday.
Ozuna has played in 55 of the team's 58 games to begin this season. The only three he's missed were against the Toronto Blue Jays in a mid-April series.
After playing the Tampa Bay Rays the previous weekend, the Braves sent Ozuna back to Atlanta on April 13 for an MRI on his sore hip. The MRI didn't reveal anything big, and the injury was mostly forgotten about publicly when the designated hitter returned to the lineup on April 18.
But the injury didn't go away for Ozuna, and it won't until the offseason.
The hip aliment may be impacting Ozuna's power. He only has six home runs in 241 plate appearances this season. Ozuna had 39 home runs in 688 plate appearances last season.
But Ozuna also isn't seeing as many great pitches to hit. He's walked a National-League leading 48 times in 55 games.
Serving as a designated hitter, Ozuna won't have as much wear and tear on his body as most everyday players. But the Braves are still expecting to give Ozuna more rest days than normal for the rest of 2025.
Over the past two seasons, the 34-year-old has missed just 18 games total. In 2024, Ozuna played in every game.
But the good news is when Ozuna is out of the lineup, the Braves will have an opportunity for both catchers Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin to be in the lineup. Murphy has nine home runs this season, and Baldwin leads Braves qualified hitters with a .321 batting average.