Braves' Matt Olson Emerging as Strong Candidate for Key Award
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson won't receive any MVP votes this season. But that doesn't mean he won't be a candidate for a different award.
With two fantastic plays in the field the past two days, Olson has officially submitted his candidacy to win the NL Gold Glove at first base.
Olson's string of great defensive plays began on Sunday in the series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies. He fielded a ground ball down the line behind his back to take a likely double away from Brandon Marsh.
Olson then made one of the best plays baseball fans will probably see all season in Monday night's comeback against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
With runners on second and third, Olson made an incredible diving catch over his shoulder in foul territory. After making the catch, Olson quickly threw the ball home to prevent a sacrifice fly.
While it wouldn't have been a hit if the Braves first basemen didn't make the grab, the recorded out and throw helped Atlanta escape the inning without giving up another run.
That turned out to be key. Olson's play kept the Braves within two runs. Atlanta catcher Sean Murphy tied the game with a 2-run homer in the ninth, and the Braves won in extra innings.
Olson's dazzling catch left many fans and members of the media in awe on X (formerly Twitter).
"Braves Matt Olson in one of the best plays I've seen by any first basemen -- making sure to get a critical out and then somehow getting that throw off to home, all in one fluid motion," wrote 92.9 The Game's Grant McAuley.
The Bally Sports South X account called the play "Gold Glove level."
Olson won two Gold Gloves for the Oakland Athletics in 2018 and 2019. But he hasn't received much consideration for the award since then.
Last season, Olson made his second All-Star team and finished fourth in MVP voting. He hit .283 with a league-leading 54 home runs, 139 RBI and .604 slugging percentage.
If not for Ronald Acuña's historic 40/70 campaign, Olson would have received a lot more attention for what should be remembered as one of the best offensive seasons from a Braves first baseman ever.
Olson isn't producing at the same level at the plate in 2024. But nothing is wrong with his glove.