Braves Potentially Rooting for Very Odd Result on Sunday
The Atlanta Braves pre and postgame radio host Kevin McAlpin has a running joke on X (formerly Twitter). After a lot of losses from the New York Mets, he will tweet, "They Mets lost."
His disdain for the Mets is shared throughout the Braves fan base. Which isn't shocking, but is something a little jarring to me.
There's not a lot of love for the Philadelphia Phillies in Braves country either. But based on the Mets hatred, sometimes it seems like the Mets are the club that have knocked the Braves out of the postseason the past two years.
On Sunday, though, it will be better for the Braves if the Mets win. Before you throw the keyboard at the computer screen, let me explain.
First of all, the Braves need to win their final game against the Kansas City Royals. Otherwise, it's very likely better for the Braves if the Mets lose.
But let's assume the Braves take care of their business. That will give them 89 victories, and the Arizona Diamondbacks can't have more than that even with a win Sunday. Thus, the Braves will clinch a playoff spot.
Without the need for Monday's doubleheader then, it would be better for the Braves if they didn't play the games. The only way that's possible, though, is if the Mets also win and the Diamondbacks lose.
The Diamondbacks possess 88 victories, one more than the Mets' 87 going into Sunday's action. But with an Arizona loss and New York win, they will each have 88 wins.
The Mets also have the tiebreaker over the Diamondbacks, so New York will clinch a wild card spot if both results occur.
If the Diamonbacks are eliminted, there really is no need for Monday's rescheduled doubleheader. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred could insist the teams play the games for seeding, but that would be unusual cruel. Especially because either the Braves or Mets will have to fly to San Diego for a playoff game on Tuesday immediately after Monday's doubleheader.
My guess is the doubleheader won't happen for that reason, as long as the Diamondbacks are eliminated.
But if either the Mets lose or Diamondbacks win, the Braves will have to play at least one of the doubleheader games. That will be the case even if the Braves win.
Now, in that scenario, the Braves can start their entire B team and allow Jesse Chavez to throw 100 pitches Monday if they want to. But the Braves are still stuck at Truist Park until the Mets either clinch or fumble away another playoff opportunity.
As long as the Braves win, Sunday will be one of the rare instances where the team would likely prefer the Mets win too.