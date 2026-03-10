Braves Prospect Pitcher Shows Poise in First Spring Start

The time arrived for JR Ritchie to get the ball to start for the Atlanta Braves. Dazzling or dealing wouldn’t be the correct words. The Blue Jays made him work. The curveball slid out of the hand at times. However, saying he held his own or stood tall would be appropriate.

Ritchie pitched four innings, allowing two runs on one hit, four walks and a hit by pitch. The first three innings saw him hold Toronto scoreless and hitless.

The defense helped back him up. They played clean defense for the most part as he induced ground balls. Catcher Sandy León nailed a runner heading for third to end an inning.

To Ritchie’s credit, the changeup looked sharp. Two of them in similar spots in the lower half of the zones took two hitters down swinging.

A major box can be checked off: getting that first start. Before that, he had been coming out of the bullpen after Chris Sale. It’s a different situation that requires a different approach.

While he still needs some time, he at least got a needed look as the Braves assess their rotation options.

“As far as my situation goes, I don’t think it really changes much. Just trying to keep hammering my process each day, keep my nose to the grindstone, stay at the work," he said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ritchie is the Braves’ No. 2 prospect in the system and a top-100 prospect overall. Last season, he catapulted through the minor leagues, starting in High-A and finishing up in Triple-A.

He had the honor of starting the All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta ahead of his Triple-A call-up. He’s been adding new pitches, all to help refine his game further.

His time will come. Based on the work he’s been putting in, which has been noted by multiple veterans on the staff, his time will come sometime this season.

"He was very disciplined, and to have a guy that young show that is important,” Chris Sale said earlier in spring training.

The Braves dropped their game against the Blue Jays in Dunedin, 7-0. They return to action on Wednesday when they host the Rays in North Port. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m with Spencer Strider on the mound.

What happens next for the Atlanta Braves? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Braves news delivered to your inbox daily!