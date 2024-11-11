Braves' NL East Rival Set to Hire New Manager: Report
The Atlanta Braves found out Sunday evening which new manager they will face next season with the Miami Marlins.
MLB.com's Christina De Nicola reported the Marlins have named Clayton McCullough their next manager.
McCullough served as first base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers the past four seasons. He also has managerial experience coaching in the Toronto Blue Jays minor-league system.
Marlins assistant general manager Gabe Kapler worked in the Dodgers organization at the same time McCullough was the team's first base coach. The pair now face the difficult task of getting the Marlins out of the National League East basement.
The Marlins ended the 2023 season with an 84-78 record to finish in third place of the NL East. The record resulted in Miami making a trip to the postseason.
But they were swept out of the wild card round. This season, the Marlins started 0-9 and never recovered. The Marlins posted a 62-100 record, which was nine games out of fourth place in the division.
The Marlins, who have never won the NL East in their 32 season history, have finished fourth or worse in three of the past four years.
Since 2011, the Marlins have six last-place finishes.
The then Cleveland Indians drafted McCullough in the 22nd round of the 2002 MLB draft. He spent four seasons in the Cleveland organization as a catcher. The highest level he reached was Triple-A in 2005.
McCullough will be Miami's third manager in the past four seasons. Don Mattingly and the Marlins announced in Sept. 2022 they mutually decided to part ways after the 2022 season. Mattingly led Miami to one playoff appearance in seven seasons.
Skip Schumaker managed the Marlins the past two seasons. But following a much more difficult second campaign after winning the NL Manager of the Year award in 2023, Schumaker elected to pursue other baseball opportunities.
Since winning the World Series as a wild card team in 2003, the Marlins have made two playoff appearances.