Braves' Michael Harris II Continues Strong Rehab Assignment
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II continues to swing the bat well in his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.
Harris has reached base in all three minor league games he’s played in and is batting .400 with a .538 on-base percentage across 13 plate appearances.
On Wednesday, he went 3-for-4 with a walk and RBI.
Another sign of progress is his transition to the field. After two games as the designated hitter, Harris played his usual center field Thursday night. He played in center until he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the seventh inning.
Harris leaving a game early, at first glance, is concerning. But the Braves organization is likely just taking it easy with him because that’s the most movement he’s had in a game in almost two months. He’s slowly going to work his way to a full game at the plate and in the outfield.
Harris has been sidelined since June 14 when he sustained a grade 2 hamstring injury, which included a partial tear.
In 67 games, Harris has batted .250 with a .653 OPS, 5 home runs and 20 RBI this season. It’s not to his usual offensive standard, but it would still be better than what the Braves currently have in their lineup.
In his first two big league seasons, Harris batted .295 with an .828 OPS and averaged 18 home runs and 60 RBI per season. If he’s able to get back to this form when healthy, he will be a huge boost to the Atlanta lineup.
Barring him reaggravating his hamstring, Harris should be back soon. Braves fans would say he can’t be back soon enough.
The Braves have lost five straight games and two of those losses saw them shut out in back to back contests.
Harris is not going to solve the team’s pitching issues - man, it would be great if he could. But Harris will provide relief in the outfield, both offensively and defensively. Both Jarred Kelenic and Jorge Soler committed errors during the Brewers series, the latter of which cost the Braves a run.
Having a guy with the ability to take charge in the outfield would be great.