Braves Prospect With Unique Path Heading To Triple-A
An Atlanta Braves top prospect is moving up another level of the minor leagues. According to the Double-A Columbus Clingstones, the Braves No. 29 prospect, Hayden Harris, is heading to Triple-A Gwinnett.
The Braves reliever propsect has 0.79 ERA, a .174 opponent average, a 0.79 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 18 apperances.
Fans who were down in North Port, Fla., for Spring Training have seen Harris before. He came down as a non-roster invitee. He made two appearances, pitching a combined one inning, picking up a save.
This is his second promotion to Triple-A, earning his first last season after a dominant showing with Double-A Mississppi. It didn't go too well. He finished with a 7.36 ERA in 22 appearances. Given that he was able to improve upon a 1.74 ERA in Double-A last season, perhaps he can do the same at the Triple-A level.
Harris has had a unique road to this point in his career. He went undrafted after his time at Georgia Southern. He used LinkedIn to get word of himself out to prospects. He spent time with the Savannah Bananas and in the MLB Draft league before landing in the Braves organization. It should be noted that this was before the Bananas were in their current barnstorming form. They were still part of the colleigiate wooden bat Coastal Plain League at the time.
His MLB.com scouting page praises his fastball and slider.
"While it tops out at 95 mph and averages just 92, Harris’ invisible fastball elicited a 42 percent miss rate in 2024, according to Synergy. Hitters can’t square it up thanks to deception and carry up in the zone. His 83-84 mph short slider gets a lot of groundball contact, rather than serving as an out pitch, and he also will mix in a splitter to give hitters a different look."
He's already 26 years old so expectations still aren't too high. However, he is still capable of finding himself a spot in the Braves bullpen if he can get a handle on Triple-A this time around.