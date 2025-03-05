Baldwin, International Signings Highlight Braves 2025 Top 30 Prospects
A new slate of top-30 prospects per team was announced this week by MLB.com. The Atlanta Braves list sees the shuffling of some already top prospects plus the addition of some new international talent.
To no surprise, catcher Drake Baldwin has dethroned pitcher Cam Caminiti as the top prospect in the system. Caminiti is now second. Right-handers AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep, along with shortstop Nacho Alvarez Jr., have all slid down a single spot as Baldwin moved up.
Righty Drue Hackenberg has moved up from ninth in 2024 to sixth in 2025 after a strong season that saw him move up to Triple-A.
This top 30 sees the debut of top international prospect addition Diego Tornes.
Baseball reporter Francys Romero dubbed him “one of the most complete players in the 2024-25 international class."
The Braves gave Tornes $2.5 million as a signing bonus. He was rated as the No. 5 prospect on FanGraphs and the No. 15 prospect on MLB.com.
For his debut in the top 30, he is ranked No. 17. He and righty Raudy Reyes (No. 27 prospect), who signed the same day as Tornes, are the youngest prospects at 16 years old. Both are also the first to be projected to debut in a different decade with a 2030 estimated arrival to the Majors. A reminder to all that a new decade is only five years away and these guys will only be 21 by that point.
Lefties Dylan Dodd and Hayden Harris have both dropped out of the top 30. Dodd was in the top 30 for three seasons and ranked as high as 10th in 2023.
Right-handed pitchers are the most represented position in the Braves' top 30 and second place is distant. Outfielder and lefties each have three.
The breakdown of the number of players by position is as follows:
- Right-handed pitcher: 18
- Left-handed pitcher: 3
- Catcher: 2
- First baseman: None
- Second baseman: None
- Third baseman: 1
- Shortstop: 2
- Outfielder: 3