Ian Anderson Struggles With Command in Latest Braves Triple-A Outing
Ian Anderson battled control issues during his recent start for the Atlanta Braves Triple-A team. In four innings pitched for Gwinnett, he allowed two earned runs on just one hit. However, he walked four batters. He threw 47 of his 81 pitches for strikes (58%).
He's three starts into his return to the Braves organization, and it's been up and down. In his first start, he kept the free passes under control, but left pitches over the plate. Then, he was sharp in the follow up before command slipped again.
Command was a major issue for him in Spring Training. He allowed 20 walks in 20 innings pitched in Grapefruit League action. The Braves ultimately decided to trade him to the Los Angeles Angels. He had trouble leaving pitches over the plate during his brief time as a reliever in Anaheim. He gave up 17 hits in 9 1/3 innings pitched.
For what it's worth, he truly only let one inning get away from him. He allowed two walks in the second, and both were drove in on a double - the lone hit he allowed. He got into trouble in the third, but he was able to escape the jam and retire the final five batters he faced.
After the Angels designated him for assignment, the Braves picked him back up with the intention of getting him back into starter shape. Braves manager Brian Snitker still sees Anderson as a starter. If he returns to the big league club, the idea is to get him in the rotation.
Before he can do that, he'll have to consistently pitch passed the fourth inning, which he's done once so far. It's still early in the season and has the time to figure it out.