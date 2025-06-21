Braves Fill Bullpen on MLB All-Quarter Century Team
Arguably the most popular Atlanta Braves player of the past generation, Chipper Jones, was unfortunately left off The Athletic's MLB All-Quarter Century team this week.
No Braves position player made the team. An Atlanta starter wasn't in the team's rotation either.
But there were plenty of former Braves in the team's bullpen. In fact, half of The Athletic's MLB All-Quarter Century team's closers once pitched for Atlanta.
Craig Kimbrel, Kenley Jansen and Billy Wagner were three of the six closers on the team. The other three were Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman and Aroldis Chapman.
“'Enter Sandman' and 'Hell’s Bells.' The cutter and the changeup. The 600-save club. The names on MLB’s reliever of the year awards: Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman. You’ve been paying attention," wrote The Athletic's Jayson Stark and Tyler Kepner.
"But what about all those other closers? Joe Nathan was awfully good. Jonathan Papelbon and Francisco Rodríguez had hundreds of saves and monster Octobers. But we went with a new Hall of Famer (Wagner) and the only three pitchers with 250 saves and 12 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2000s: Chapman, Kimbrel and Jansen."
Of the three Braves closers, Kimbrel had the best run in Atlanta. He led the National League in saves from 2011-14. During that four-year stretch, Kimbrel also posted a 1.51 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 436 strikeouts in just 268.1 innings (14.6 strikeouts per nine innings).
Over his entire career, Kimbrel made nine All-Star teams.
Jansen and Wagner each pitched one season for the Braves. Jansen was with the team much more recently -- 2022. During that season, he led the NL with 41 saves and posted a 12 K/9 rate with a 3.38 ERA and 1.047 WHIP in 64 innings.
Jansen spent his prime with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He made three All-Star teams while posting a 2.37 ERA, 0.928 WHIP and 13 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 seasons with the Dodgers.
Since 2022, Jansen has pitched for the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels.
Wagner pitched the final season of his Hall of Fame career with the Braves. In 2010, the year Kimbrel debuted, Wagner posted a 7-2 record, 1.43 ERA and 0.865 WHIP with a 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings with the Braves.
The first five seasons of Wagner's career happened in the 1990s. But from 2000-10, he owned a 2.30 ERA with 321 saves.
Wagner registered 37 saves with the Braves in 2010. He pitched nine seasons for the Houston Astros and then four years with the New York Mets before short stints with the Philadelphia Phillies and Red Sox before the Braves.
Wagner ended his career with a 2.31 ERA and 422 saves.