Braves Day One Draft Recap: All In On INF, Including Top College Player
The Atlanta Braves went all in on addressing position player depth in their farm system during Day One of the MLB Draft. They took three shortstops, two of which were ranked in MLB.com's Top 100 prospects.
Here's the breakout of what you need to know for the Braves first three picks of the draft.
Round 1: Tate Southisene, No. 22 Overall, Basic HS (Nevada)
The USC Trojans commit is ranked as the No. 39 player in the top 100 draft prospects.
He's considered athletic, with the potential to be a power hitter with good speed. His running is rated a 60 on the 20-to-80 scale, with his hitting and power being rated a 50. A 50 is considered major league average, while 60 is considered a "plus" rating, which is higher than above average.
Round 2: Alex Lodise, No. 60 Overall, Florida State
The top college baseball player in 2025 is heading to the Braves organization.
The Dick Howser Trophy Winner was a consensus All-American in his final year of college, receiving the First Team honor from five publications, including Baseball America, Perfect Game and D1 Baseball.
Lodise was all the ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Defensive Player of the year. Rated No. 43 overall in MLB's top 100 prospects, the Braves arguably got a steal in the draft with the 60th pick.
During the 2025 season, Lodise batted .394 with 17 home runs and 68 RBIs in 58 games played. FSU made it to Super Regional play this seaosn, falling to Oregon State in three games.
Round 3: Cody Miller, No. 96 Overall, East Tennessee State
Miller started every game at shortstop for the Bucs and hit near the top of the order throughout his junior campaign. For the season, Miller hit .331 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs with a team-high 27 stolen bases.
WJHL, the local Tri-Cities ABC affiliate, labeled him as "a cornerstone player in ETSU baseball’s historic 2025 campaign. They won the SoCon Conference for the first time and made their fifth appearance in the NCAA tournament, reaching Regionals.