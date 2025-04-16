Drake Baldwin Registers Career First as Braves' Lone Offensive Bright Spot
The Atlanta Braves ended their road series versus the Toronto Blue Jays with an absolute offensive dud. But the team's top rookie, Drake Baldwin, perhaps provided some hope that there will be brighter days ahead.
Baldwin smashed his first career MLB home run in the ninth inning against the Blue Jays. The home run swing was a little awkward, but Baldwin showcased his power to the opposite field with the long ball.
The catcher's first career bomb came against Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman.
Baldwin's blast accounted for all of Atlanta's offense, as the Braves fell 3-1 to the Blue Jays. The loss dropped the Braves to 5-13 this season.
Despite the home run, it wasn't exactly a banner day for the rookie catcher. Baldwin struck out his other three at-bats Wednesday, helping the Braves tie a franchise record with 19 strikeouts versus Toronto.
But Baldwin does have at least one hit in his past five MLB games. During that time, Baldwin is 7-for-19 (.368 batting average) with three extra-base hits and two walks.
That's quite an improvement from the catcher's 1-for-18 stretch to begin his MLB career.
Overall, Baldwin is hitting .216 with three extra-base hits this season. After Wednesday, he has his first home run and now two RBI.
Baldwin served as Atlanta's designated hitter for the first time Wednesday. Braves regular designated hitter Marcell Ozuna is considered day-to-day with a hip ailment.
If Ozuna is ready to return Friday night versus the Minnesota Twins, there's no doubt he will be back in the Atlanta lineup. Regular Braves catcher Sean Murphy is one of the few Atlanta hitters performing well this season, so it's difficult to sit him too.
But it will be key for manager Brian Snitker to continue finding at-bats for Baldwin. His development depends on it.
With how poorly Atlanta has been hitting recently, Baldwin could also be a solution to the Braves offense breaking out of its slump.