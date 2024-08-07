MLB Insider Makes Bold Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves Prediction
The Atlanta Braves have been doing a lot of soul searching this season. They’ve been looking for outfield bats and starting pitching and now they could soon find themselves in the search for their next skipper.
MLB insider Jon Heyman joined B/R Walk-Off and discussed managers on the hot seat. He doesn’t think Snitker is sent packing after this season, but said he thinks there’s a “decent chance” Snitker retires when his contract concludes after next season.
“I love Snitker,” Heyman said. “Does not deserve to be fired. He’s not on my list. I do believe there is a decent chance that he will manage out his contract next season and retire after next year.
If you want to make the age argument, there definitely is one. At the end of next season, Snitker will be 70 years old. He’s not the oldest manager in MLB. Bruce Bochy, who came out of retirement last season, beats him out by a few months and Ron Washington, who was the Braves third base coach under Snitker from 2017 to 2023, is getting another shot at 72.
He’s just at an age where guys start to call it a career. That’s all.
But it isn’t because he doesn’t have it anymore. This year has been a headache, but the Braves have been in a playoff spot throughout the season. That means something.
During his tenure as the Braves skipper, Snitker has a 706-561 record (.557), was named the 2018 NL Manager of the Year, and led the Braves to six consecutive NL East division titles and most importantly the 2021 World Series championship - the second title since moving to Atlanta in 1966.
The definition of a company man, Snitker has been with the Braves as a player or a coach since 1977. He was drafted by the team and struggled through the minors for three years before becoming a roving instructor.
We’ll have to wait and find out if he actually retires, but should he choose to, he has earned his rightful place as a notable as one of the top managers and men in team history.