Former Braves Coach Ron Washington Finds Next Coaching Chapter

There may not be a more beloved figure in Atlanta than Ron Washington. He was the Atlanta Braves’ third-base coach for six years, spanning 2017 to 2023, before departing for the chance to manage the Los Angeles Angels.

Unfortunately, health issues led to the 73-year-old needing to step away from his position as the Angels’ manager. Washington needed a quadruple bypass surgery, which proved to be season-ending and tenure-ending.

Despite these health issues, Washington recovered and is fit to coach again, this time as an infield coach for the San Francisco Giants. It’ll be the fifth team that Washington has been on the staff of, and the third as a coach.

The former Braves coach had made it clear that he wanted to keep being hands on as opposed to being in some front office role, such as an adviser. The Giants took the chance to see what he can still bring to the table. Having a veteran coach to partner up with a new manager is a helpful touch.

Washington has made a habit of long tenures and exceptional loyalty throughout his career. His first coaching job, a stint in Oakland, lasted for 10 years and only ended when Washington took a managerial role with the Rangers.

Washington led the Rangers to four straight 90-win seasons and two pennants before he resigned after seven years as the manager. After a few years away from coaching, he took his position with the Braves.

He remained with the Braves for another six years before taking the Angels job, winning a World Series with the team in 2021.

“He was my first infield coach. I got drafted. I went to Spring Training, and he was the third-base coach, infield coach,” former Astros manager Joe Espada said in June. “I saw him transform Eric Chavez into a Gold Glove third baseman.“He’s one of the best baseball men I’ve ever been around, so wish him the best.”

The was a corner of the Braves fanbase that wanted to see him back. After all, he brought a certain edge to the clubhouse that hasn’t been recreated since he left. However, that same group, and a wider group overall, will settle for being happy to see him still at for another year.

