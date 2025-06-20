Braves Rotation Surging, But Staff Remains Average on New Pitching Power Rankings
Reigning National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale hasn't allowed more than a run in six consecutive starts.
All-Star right-hander Spencer Strider finally appears on track, having allowed just one run in his last 12 innings.
At 3.26, fellow right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach has improved his ERA from his rookie season. Depth starters Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder have been up-and-down, but they are solid contributors for back-of-the-rotation pitchers.
In his last start, Holmes had 15 strikeouts and deserved better than a loss when he gave up two earned runs in 6.1 innings.
But all of that combined wasn't enough for the Atlanta Braves pitching staff to even be ranked in the top half of the league on a new pitching staff power rankings.
On June 19, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller rated the Braves staff at No. 16 on his MLB pitching staff power rankings for June.
"It took six starts and a game against the Rockies to get there, but vintage Spencer Strider was back on display for Atlanta this past weekend for 13 strikeouts in six scoreless innings," Miller wrote. "If that continues, he, Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach will have the Braves' pitching back in the top 10 by next month. Getting Raisel Iglesias back on track would be huge, too."
Miller didn't mention any other Braves relief pitcher, but presumably, the bullpen is what prevented Atlanta's pitching staff from being ranked higher.
Iglesias and other relief pitchers, such as Pierce Johnson, have blown leads late in games this month for Atlanta.
Even still, the Braves bullpen ERA for the entire 2025 season sits at 3.80. The team's entire pitching staff ERA in June is 3.64, which is 13th in the MLB this month.
So, it's probably somewhat surprising to Braves Country not to see the team's pitching staff ranked a little higher.
It's even more surprising considering the team's staff was ranked 15th on the same power rankings a month ago.
Because of the bullpen, maybe they should have dropped more than one spot. But the starters are pitching so well, one could argue the Braves should have move up the list.
So, maybe a net zero -- in effect -- move for the Braves pitching staff was indeed the most appropriate ranking.
Even if it's not reflected in the ranking, at least Miller sounds encouraged by the Braves starting pitchers. Sale, Strider and Schwellenbach are the backbone of the Braves right now, and it's hard to imagine where the team would be without them.