Braves Make Another Roster Move With Fan Favorite Jesse Chavez
Right-handerJesse Chavez is used to moving around a lot during his MLB career. But his latest stint with the Atlanta Braves might have set a new record for shortness.
One day after promoting Chavez to the MLB roster, the Braves designated the veteran pitcher for assignment Tuesday. The Braves also announced selecting right-hander Zach Thompson for the major league roster.
Chavez immediately made his 2025 debut with the Braves on Monday, pitching two innings. The right-hander gave up one run, which came on a solo homer. Chavez yielded two hits overall with two walks while striking out one batter.
The addition of Thompson gives the Braves a fresh arm, which they need after the bullpen has been overworked the past couple days.
That may be what the roster move is entirely about, as Thompson hasn't pitched in the MLB since 2022.
Thompson started 29 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates during that season. Thompson also started 14 contests and made 12 relief appearances for the Miami Marlins in 2021.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman guessed that Thompson might not be on Atlanta's roster for the team's home opener at the end of the week.
Overall, Thompson owns a 4.44 ERA with a 6-17 record in 55 MLB appearances. He also has a 1.398 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 196.2 innings during his career.
Thompson missed the entire 2024 campaign because of surgery to repair a partial flexor tear in Oct. 2023. During the 2023 season, he registered a 4.61 ERA and 1.405 WHIP in 105.1 innings at Triple-A.
This doesn't necessarily spell the end of Chavez's tenure with the Braves. As Bowman indicated, Thompson is likely a pitching reinforcement for Tuesday or Wednesday.
But for the Braves to have the option to send Chavez to the minor leagues, he will have to clear waivers. Since they designated him for assignment, the Braves also have the choice to trade Chavez or release him, which would allow him to sign with any team.
Chavez has pitched for nine MLB teams, many of whom he has spent multiple stints with during his 18-year career. But he hasn't appeared in an MLB game for any team other than the Braves since 2022.
Last season, Chavez went 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 1.247 WHIP with 55 strikeouts in 63.1 innings.