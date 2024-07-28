Braves 'Not Expected' to Bolster Key Area of Roster at Trade Deadline: Report
The Atlanta Braves deadline focuses are coming into focus, and it may not include another starting pitcher.
MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Saturday the Braves are “not expected” to acquire an impact starting pitcher before the MLB trade deadline.
A key reason behind the decision is their ace, Max Fried, is expected to return soon.
That report likely means if the Braves pursue an impactful player at the deadline, then it will be an outfield bat.
However, Morosi did specify “starter” in his report, so perhaps the Braves could still add a bullpen arm.
It’s also possible that their recent skid heading into the trade deadline has persuaded them to be less aggressive than they would have been just a couple weeks ago.
Since the All-Star Break, the Braves are 2-6 with six-consecutive losses sandwiched in between both of those wins.
The losing streak could have convinced general manager Alex Anthopoulous that it’s not worth unloading key prospects for what is looking like a shrinking chance at the 2024 World Series.
However, there’s another reason why the Braves might not be interested in trading for a starting pitcher. Rookie starter Spencer Schwellenbach had a dominant start Saturday against the Mets, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out 11 over seven innings.
Schwellenbach has been strong in July with a 2.06 ERA in his last four starts. Perhaps the Braves are growing more confident in him and think he’s capable of stepping up on the bigger postseason stage.
Once Fried returns, the rotation should look as follows:
- Max Fried
- Chris Sale
- Reynaldo Lopez
- Charlie Morton
- Spencer Schwellenbach
That’s a solid rotation for a playoff run. In theory, MLB teams only need three or four starters, so rolling with the more inconsistent Morton might not even be necessary.
The Braves are in the position to make some kind of move at the deadline for a push. They’ve made moves from a worse position in the past - just look to 2021. However, it’s clear now a bolster to the rotation should not be anticipated.
The MLB Trade Deadline is at 4 p.m. on July 30.