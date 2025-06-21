Could Braves Take Chance on Former All-Star Outfielder?
The Chicago White Sox will once again be selling at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. But the team's sale might resemble more of an everything-must-go at any price garage sale than a retail store.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported Friday the White Sox plan to shop former All-Star outfielders Luis Robert Jr. and Andrew Benintendi at the deadline and are willing to include money in a deal for either player.
"The Chicago White Sox recognize they are in no position to impose the same conditions on teams that express interest in their two most expensive players, outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr. In both cases, according to sources briefed on the team’s plans, the White Sox are open to including cash in trades," wrote Rosenthal and Sammon.
Given the somewhat unwillingness from the Atlanta Braves to spend this year, money included in a trade for either outfielder could be appealing to general manager Alex Anthopoulos. Atlanta needs a left field upgrade.
Outfielders playing left field for the Braves this season hold a combined OPS well below .600 this season. MLB.com's Mark Bowman tweeted on June 17 that only one team is behind Braves left fielders in that category.
If the White Sox are willing to pay Robert or Benintendi to play in Atlanta, would the Braves be willing to take a flier on either former All-Star?
The answer to that question depends on if the team would view either as an upgrade. As bad as Braves left fielders have been this season, there's a reason the White Sox are willing to pay another team to take Robert or Benintendi -- neither outfielder has been very good in 2025.
"Benintendi, 31, might be all but impossible to move. He is owed the balance of his $16.5 million salary this season, $16.5 next season and $14.5 million in 2027. No longer a quality defender, he derives almost all of his value from his left-handed bat, which is right around league average," wrote Rosenthal and Sammon.
"Robert, who turns 28 on Aug. 3, is somewhat more attractive, a plus defender in center who has stolen 21 bases in 26 attempts. But while batting .192 with six homers and a .581 OPS, he, too, holds only so much appeal. The White Sox would pay down his salaries to enhance their return."
Benintendi won a Gold Glove just four years ago. He made the All-Star team in 2022. But if the pair of MLB insiders see him as a defensive liability, it's unlikely the Braves feel any differently.
And since Benintendi hits left handed, he might not be any different than what the Braves already have in left fielder Alex Verdugo. To start the season, Verdugo was performing very well, but he's cooled off considerably since then. He's slashing .251/.311/.309 with a .619 OPS in 190 plate appearances.
Verdugo bats left handed, has some but not great speed, and isn't very good in the field.
Robert would be the better add for Atlanta, but he would have to move to left field to fit with the Braves. His .191 batting average and .585 OPS, though, could scare Atlanta right away from the negotiating table.
Robert made the All-Star team in 2023. After a down 2024 season, pundits expected Robert to rebound during 2025. But instead, he's been worse.
The Braves have left fielder Jurickson Profar due back from his suspension in early July. Profar has looked great through the first few days of his rehab stint.
The best scenario for the Braves is simply rolling with Profar in left once he returns, but the 32-year-old is ineligible for the postseason because of his PED suspension. So, Atlanta would be wise to kick the tires on outfielder trades.
Benintendi and Robert are likely not the right fits. They aren't significantly better than what else Atlanta has in left field besides Profar, and their contracts are too long. The White Sox would have to pay a majority of their salaries in 2026 and 2027 too for Atlanta to even be remotely interested.
But if the Braves are serious about contending in 2025, they should go shopping for a "fourth" outfielder this summer. If the team makes the postseason, that player is going to be a starter in October.