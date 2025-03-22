Outlandish Proposed Blockbuster Deal Sends Braves $140 Million Infielder
Nobody arguably needs a better start to the 2025 MLB season for the Atlanta Braves than shortstop Orlando Arcia. The 30-year-old hit just .218 with a .625 OPS in 2024.
This spring, things have been worse offensively for Arcia. During Spring Training, the veteran shortstop has gone 4-for-33 (.121) with no extra-base hits, two RBI and three walks in 16 games.
If that slump continues into the regular season, Arcia will be testing just about everyone's patience. Newsweek's Zach Pressnell is already out of the virtue when it comes to the Atlanta shortstop.
On March 19, Pressnell proposed the Braves trade for two-time All-Star shortstop Trevor Story to replace Arcia.
"A trade for Story would likely cost the Braves a top pitching prospect like Hurston Waldrep alongside another top prospect like Nacho Alvarez Jr. It wouldn't be cheap, but Atlanta needs to upgrade the position if it wants to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League," wrote Pressnell.
Story has featured more power than Arcia throughout his MLB career, posting an .833 OPS. Story, who is currently signed to a six-year, $140 million deal, has also hit .265 with a .501 slugging percentage in 908 MLB games.
However, it probably goes without saying a Story trade for the Braves is highly unlikely. Braves Country shouldn't even be upset about that.
A deal for Story would be all sizzle but no steak.
In six seasons with the Colorado Rockies from 2016-21, Story made two All-Star teams and won two Silver Slugger awards. But he hasn't been the same player the past three years with the Red Sox. Yes, he's dealt with a lot of injuries, but his likelihood of injury isn't going away at 32 years old.
As is the case with many players, Story may have also greatly benefitted early in his career from playing his home games at Coors Field. The shortstop slashed .272/.340/.523 in six seasons with the Rockies.
Since joining the Red Sox, Story owns a .232/.296/.397 slash line.
A shortstop who fails to slug .400, which is what Story has done the past two seasons in Boston, isn't going to put the Braves over the top against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Giving up two prospects such as Hurston Waldrep and Nacho Alvarez Jr. for said shortstop would be bad business.
Especially to take on Story's $140 million deal. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly called Story the worst contract for the Red Sox heading into 2025.
The Braves are better off starting the season with Arcia and turning to Nick Allen for a short-term solution if Arcia struggles. Allen has gone 11-for-28 (.393) with three extra-base hits in 13 games this spring.
If Arcia doesn't rebound in 2025, the Braves could always visit shortstop trade possibilities in July. The list could include Story because the Red Sox do have a plethora of infielder options.
But unless the Red Sox are willing to send a lot of cash to Atlanta along with Story, like the Red Sox did with Chris Sale, then the Braves don't appear to be a realistic landing spot for the veteran shortstop.