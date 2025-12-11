Questions for Atlanta Braves Offseason Following Winter Meetings

The Winter Meetings are in the rearview mirror, and the Atlanta Braves take their game plan into the remainder of the offseason. Ultimately, they walk away with the addition of a bat, Mike Yastrzemski, and some speculation regarding other interests.

Adding some veteran offense on a multi-year deal is a good start. It gives them options for rotating the offense around. However, some questions remain unanswered. Let’s take a look at a few questions regarding the Braves' offseason now that we’re on the other end of a major offseason event.

Is Yastrzemski More Depth or an Indicator of Something Else?

If this is extra depth, this is still a good move for the Braves. He crushes right-handed pitching, while other depth options, such as Eli White, see lefties well. Walt Weiss will love his options.

That said, other hot-button issues come with this move. Sean Murphy quickly comes to mind for a couple of reasons. One is his health, while the other is related to playing time alongside Drake Baldwin. Yastrzemski could be a safety in case he isn’t available. He’s recovering from hip surgery.

Another curious thought is whether Yastrzemski creates flexibility for another move. The Braves have reportedly checked on trade options, such as Corey Seager. They’re interested in making a big trade this offseason. Murphy is a potential trade piece, though there is nothing pointing to a move at this time. If Murphy were traded, then Baldwin would be the full-time catcher, and Yastrzemski would potentially be a DH and outfielder option that could rotate.

Yastrzemski has been an everyday player since being called up and is on a multi-year deal. It’s hard to imagine him being mainly in a platoon role. It’s possible, and maybe that will be the case. But something feels unlikely about that.

How Much Will Qualifying Offers Influence the Braves' Decision-Making?

The Braves have expressed a willingness to lose a draft pick for an impact free agent. Reports of price pointing Edwin Diaz reveals some interest in a player with a qualifying offer. However, they also have shown interest in Robert Suarez, who is another top option on the reliever market without one attached to him.

Naturally, Suarez is already a more opportune option, even if Diaz was still available.

It’s more likely that they’ll roll the dice if they can land a starting pitcher or a bat, the former requiring more of an evaluation regarding this subject. They added a bat with no qualifying already. Ha-Seong Kim is still out there with no strings attached. Meanwhile, most of the top starting pitching options have one attached. So, if they’re going to do it, they’re going to want to have that extra pick at their disposal.

That being said, there are options, such as Chris Bassitt, who are available to sign without giving up a pick. If they ultimately go for the Charlie Morton-type, like Bassitt, and other top options are still available, that will likely answer this question.

How Will Health (and Options) Impact the Starting Rotation Plans?

The progression of key injured players has been promising. Alex Anthopoulos indicated that there is more certainty since the end of the regular season and even the GM Meetings last month.

Grant Holmes was said to be having a normal offseason. Spencer Schwellenbach is said to be pain-free, and they were positive about Reynaldo Lopez. Adding starting pitching is still considered to be on the table, but if they’re all healthy, the Braves have their options again, in-house.

Speaking of options, certain pitchers still have options, and others don’t. Hurston Waldrep has options, while Bryce Elder and Holmes don’t. Waldrep was impressive last season, but if Holmes, for example, is healthy and ready to go, does he start the season in Triple-A because he has options? This discussion heightens if they signed another arm. Then, they have to pick and choose.

Keep in mind that Holmes could also be a bullpen option, and that’s the same with Reynaldo Lopez. Elder might not be, and his performance toward the end of last season will be a factor. All of thee will ultimately play a role in the final stretch of the offseason and planning for the season.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI