More Logical Additions for Braves Positions of Need
In a short time, the MLB offseason will officially be a go, and the Atlanta Braves can start looking for potential upgrades to the roster. Here we’re going to look at potential additions at key positions of need: starting and relief pitching, shortstop and designated hitter.
To keep this interesting, we’re going to look at players that Atlanta Braves on SI hasn’t highlighted yet. No Bo Bichette or Sonny Gray or Brandon Lowe. We’re looking at new names. Free agents and potential options on the trade market are both up for grabs here.
Starting Pitcher: Merrill Kelly
Based on age, 37, he’d be another Charlie Morton type that the rotation could use. Kelly is coming off another solid season split between the Diamondbacks and the Rangers (3.52 ERA and 1.11 WHIP). He had at least 30 starts in three of his last four seasons.
The Braves need innings, and this could be an affordable option on the free-agent market to get those innings. He’s coming off a $9 million salary in 2025, and Spotrac values him at $15.8 million per season on a one-year deal. It’s a reasonable salary that would be a short-term commitment. That makes him a solid fit for the Braves.
Relief Pitcher: Jake Junis
Junis is coming off a solid season with the Cleveland Guardians. In 57 appearances, he had a 2.97 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP. After years of struggling as a starter, he’s starting to find some success as a reliever.
This could be an affordable option to fortify the backend of the bullpen for 2026. Spotrac estimates his value to be a one-year deal worth $3.9 million. It’ll likely be a bit more than that, but something in that price range would make for a solid one-year addition to the team.
Shortstop: Antony Vol - Kidding - Josh Smith
Might well bring some humor into this piece. Anyway.
This is the only position on the list where a trade will be explored. The market is thin on this position. Ha-Seong Kim’s likelihood of staying isn’t sounding great. If the Braves are going to make a trade, this is the position to do it at.
Smith provides an option at shortstop and can play other positions. He’s not the best defensive option, but he gets on base at a nice clip. His on-base percentage has been over .330 over the last two seasons. He lacks pop, but he still gets you double-digit home runs in a season.
He comes with some club control. What the Braves would have to give up in a trade shouldn’t be too high. While Corey Seager would be the more exciting addition, Smith is a more realistic option out in Arlington.
Designated Hitter: Eugenio Suárez
He can't hit four home runs in a game against you if he's on your team.
Reports are saying he’s not staying in Seattle. Might as well explore this option. His veteran bat makes for a nice addition to the lineup. That glove is not. If he wants to keep playing third base, so be it. However, there is no reason not to see if he could be a DH option.
Don’t count on him hitting 49 home runs again, but hitting 30 is reasonable. He’s reached that mark six times in a career that’s seen him amass 325 home runs. His age, 34, makes him more affordable than he likely would have been. Spotrac values him at $15 million per season on a two-year deal. That’s about what the Braves have been paying Ozuna. Two years or one year with a club option would be worth it.