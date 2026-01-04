One Underrated Quality of Each Key Braves Offseason Acquisition

The Atlanta Braves have made some notable moves this offseason. While we wait to see who else might join the group, let's take a closer look at who has already joined. Each player has his key qualities or tools, but some are more obvious than others.

This is a chance to see what might be overlooked by the average viewer. Ha-Seong Kim and Mauricio Dubon are both Gold Glove winners, for example. Defense is a clear asset from both. But you'll get a better idea of what they bring to the table, along with others, when you dig a little deeper.

Ha-Seong Kim: Speed

No, Kim isn't a new acquisition. However, he arrived in September and played 24 games. If he was a deadline addition, it would be different, but he is new enough that we can count him.

It's not an under-the-radar stat if you're familiar with Kim. However, for those who might not have known him as well before he came to Atlanta, he's capable of stealing a lot of bags. Between 2023 and 2024, he stole 60 bases on 74 attempts (81%).

In those healthy seasons, his baserunning value has been above the 90th percentile, and his sprint speed is pushing toward the 80th percentile. Having more options in the lineup who can give pitchers fits on the basepaths isn't a bad thing.

Mauricio Dubón: Plate Discipline

If a pitcher gets him out, he's going to need the help of the defense behind him. He's not going to strike out very much. His strikeout rate was 10.6% last season. He also brings a respectable walk rate to the table at 6%, a significant increase from the previous couple of seasons.

His major downside is that he doesn't complement this discipline with hard contact. His hard hit rate has been one of the lowest in the majors the past three seasons. If you want to look at it the opposite way where the discipline offsets the weaker contact, have at it.

Robert Suarez: Two High-Quality Fastballs

Maybe pairing up two pitches into one quality is cheating, but we're rolling with it anyway. If a hitter sits on his changeup, there's a chance they can make something out of it. If Suarez keeps that pitch in his back pocket and focuses on his four-seamer and splitter, which are both fastballs, he's lethal.

Hitters bat below .160 and slug below .250 against both his fastballs. Both have lower whiff rates than his changeup, but they, naturally have higher putaway rates. In theory, he doesn't need three pitches to be successful as a reliever. Two seem to get the job done.

Mike Yastrzemski: Improved Performance in Field

An easy tool to observe would have been his power since he's been a home run hitter since his debut. However, last season saw him see significant improvement from his glove and his arm.

His fielding run value jumped from the 41st percentile to the 69th percentile. His arm value skyrockets from the 33rd percentile to the 97th percentile, and his arm strength saw a modest increase from the 66th percentile to the 73rd.

That should give Walt Weiss way more flexibility with his matchups. There is less stress if he wants to take Acuña or Harris off their feet.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI