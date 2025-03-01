Braves Receive Positive Nacho Alvarez Injury Update: Report
Infielder Nacho Alvarez exited a Spring Training game for the Atlanta Braves with "noticeable pain" on Thursday. But it might not be long before Alvarez is back on the field again.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman tweeted Saturday morning that Alvarez said his wrist is "feeling better." The infielder added that he could play again during the upcoming week.
The Braves announced while removing Alvarez on Thursday that he was experiencing discomfort in his left wrist.
The Athletic's David O'Brien tweeted that Alvarez was in pain after his final swing during the first inning.
Alvarez made his MLB debut last season, but he remains one of the top prospects in the Braves organization. At the end of January, CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson rated Alvarez the No. 3 prospect for Atlanta.
"Alvarez's demonstrated power is unimpressive (he had just one batted ball all season clear 107 mph), but he controls the zone and possesses good bat-to-ball skills," Anderson wrote. "He also profiles as a quality defender, though it's unclear where he'll end up defensively given the Braves' incumbent options. There's clearly a big-league player here regardless."
The infielder, who turns 22 in April, went 3-for-30 with two hit-by-pitches in eight MLB games last season. After the brief stint, he returned to Triple-A.
Although his MLB debut was disappointing, Alvarez impressed at Gwinnett, hitting .297 with an .861 OPS, 20 extra-base hits, 42 RBI and 47 runs.
Alvarez has versatility, but as Anderson explained, it's unclear where he might play in the MLB because of all the star infielders the Braves currently possess. But Alvarez can provide the Braves injury insurance for the 2025 season.
So, the last thing they want is for Alvarez to be sidelined, especially early in the season when players are still finding their rhythm.
It's terrific news the young infielder will presumably be back on the field relatively soon.