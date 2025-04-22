Braves Add RHP Candidate to Make MLB Debut Tuesday, Release Ex-Georgia Tech RHP
The Atlanta Braves have a new pitcher in the clubhouse.
The team announced Tuesday it has selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Nathan Wiles. In corresponding moves, the Braves also released right-hander Amos Willingham and optioned right-hander Michael Petersen to Triple-A Gwinnett.
The Braves optioned Petersen less than 24 hours after calling him up to the Major Leagues.
Petersen replaced right-handed starter Spencer Strider on the Braves roster after the team placed Strider on the 15-day injured list Monday night.
Wiles has started three games for the Triple-A Gwinnett this season. The Athletic's David O'Brien suggested on X (formerly Twitter) immediately after the Braves selected Wiles' contract that he could start Tuesday's game versus the St. Louis Cardinals.
Wiles has never pitched in the MLB. Strider was Atlanta's projected starter for Tuesday's game, but the right-hander suffered a hamstring injury while playing catch Monday evening.
O'Brien reported, though, that the Braves told him the plan is to use an opener for Tuesday's game.
Wiles is off to an impressive start with Gwinnett this season. Whether he starts or not, that makes him a candidate to throw multiple innings Tuesday depending on how the opener begins the contest.
In three starts, Wiles has yet to record a decision for Gwinnett. But he has posted a 0.64 ERA, allowing just one earned run on nine hits and five walks in 14 innings. Wiles has also registered a 1.00 WHIP and 15 strikeouts.
A 26-year-old Kansas native, Wiles began his MLB career in the Tampa Bay Rays organization. The Rays drafted him in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB amateur draft out of the University of Oklahoma.
Last year with Tampa Bay's Triple-A affiliate in Durham, Wiles went 6-3 with a 5.54 ERA in 35 appearances. Of those appearances, 11 of them were starts.
Across his entire minor league career, Wiles is 19-9 with a 4.80 ERA and 1.285 WHIP. Most of his appearances have come with the Durham Bulls.
Willingham pitched for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during his college career. He has posted a 1-0 record with a 1.93 ERA but a 1.929 WHIP at Gwinnett this season.
Each of the past two years, Willingham pitched for the Washington Nationals.