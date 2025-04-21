Braves Put Spencer Strider Back On Injured List, Recall Petersen
The Atlanta Braves have placed right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, backedated to April 18. They call up righty Michael Petersen from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
He was scheduled to pitch for the Braves on Tuesday during their series with the St. Louis Cardinals.
According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Strider injured his hamstring playing catch the day he went on the injured list.
Just one start since his return from recovering from a UCL injury, and he's out again. Make that back-to-back seasons that he's gone on the injured list for something in April.
Strider pitched the series finale of the Toronto Blue Jays series on Wednesday. He pitched five innings, allowed two earned runs on five hits and walk while striking out five across five innings pitched
Petersen has made one appearance with the Braves this season. He pitched two scoreless innings in the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays April 13. He was called up that day and was sent back down to Triple-A the next to make room for Aaron Bummer, who was coming off the bereavement list.
The Braves now have to decide how they'll fill Tuesday's open spot. With the decision to call up Petersen, it's possible they try to roll with a bullpen day. He's already shown he can pitch multiple innings. The newly acquired Scott Blewett (pun has already been made) could also provide a long-relief preformance. He's pitched more than three outs in each of his apperances this season, including three of at least two innings. He made starts for Double-A Mississppi back in 2023, so he's already given innings to the Braves organization before.
They can figure out the time through the rotation after that. Even when it's retroactive to Friday, Strider is going to be out for the next 12 days.
At that point, they could make a move to call up an emergency starter. AJ Smith-Shawver is an option they could call back up from Triple-A. He began the season in the Braves rotation, but he was sent down after three starts. It was seen as a perplexing move to begin with. This could a chance to give him another shot.