Acuña Return Imminent, Braves Deliver More Bad Riley News
Ronald Acuña Jr. is closing in on his return to the Atlanta Braves lineup. Manager Brian Snitker siad via MLB.com's Mark Bowman that the All-Star outfielder is expected to be activated in the next couple of days.
However, all news wasn't on the positive side for the team. Third baseman Austin Riley still felt discomfort when he was throwing on Tuesday. It's unlikley he'll be activated this week.
The bright side of the Riley update is that it's more a when he will return instead of an if.
Acuña has been out with a grade 1 calf strain since the last week of July. It initially looked like it might be an achillies injury, but further evaluation of the ailment revealed a better-case scenario.
He's looked like he's been at least pain free for the most part for some time. He's been seen before games taking at-bats and field balls in the field. Last week, we was also seen doing running drills. The Braves have been wise to work him back slowly as he works different parts of his game.
Even with the playoff picture long gone, it's always good to get a key bat back in the lineup and have him healthy into the offseason. Acuña can have normal workouts and be ready to participate in Spring Training this time around.
In 55 games, Acuña is batting .306 with a 1.005 OPS, a 2.6 WAR, a 180 OPS+, 14 home runs and 26 RBIs.
Riley is still dealing with the adomen injury that has gotten him placed on the injured list twice this season. Shortly after his return, he re-aggravated the injury on a diving play during the MLB Speedway Classic. Both times when hr hurt his abs, it came on a play in the infield.
What should have been celebrated as one of the highlights of the game just added more frustration to this season.
They're going to have to patient and wait to see if the pain lessons as he works out. Like Acuña, it's good to get him back before the end of the season regardless of how it's going. In Riley's case, it would be great simply because he didn't return after his injury last season.
That being said, because of how this season is going, the Braves can take their time and make sure Riley is good to go as opposed to rushing him back out there.
In 102 games, Riley is batting .260 with a .737 OPS, a 1.4 WAR, a 105 OPS+, 16 home runs and 54 RBIs.