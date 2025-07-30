Braves Today

Acuña to 10-Day IL with Achilles Tightness

Ronald Acuña missed the first 49 games of the season while recovering from an ACL tear, and now he's slated to miss more time with Achilles tightness.

Jul 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs down the third baseline to score a run in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo.-- The injury bug has, once again, taken a bite out of Atlanta Braves' star Ronald Acuña.

In the Braves' 9-6 loss to Kansas City on Tuesday, Acuña exited the field in the sixth inning due to right achilles tightness. As a result, Acuña will head to the 10-day IL, manager Brian Snitker announced in his postgame press conference.

Acuña was later seen in a boot and will be further evaluated on Wednesday, according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman.

The Braves' All-Star exited the game after chasing after a ground-rule double from Vinnie Pasquantino with two outs in the sixth inning and walked off the field under his own power. Acuña later revealed that he first felt discomfort during Monday's 10-7 win over Kansas City but elected to play on Tuesday due to missing time this season, Bowman reported.

Acuña is already coming off a complete ACL tear in his left knee, which forced him to miss the first month of the season. Since returning, he is batting .306 with 14 home runs and 26 RBIs. Acuña was named to his fifth All-Star Game this season despite missing the first 49 games of the year.

He went 0-for-2 with a walk in Tuesday's loss.

The Braves round out their series against Kansas City on Wednesday at 2:10 p.m. ET before a three-game series at Cincinnati from Thursday until Saturday. With his injury designation, Acuña's earliest time for return would be Atlanta's home series against Miami from Aug. 7-10.

