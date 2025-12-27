Braves Acuña's Mammoth Home Run Reflects Dominance in Winter Ball

Ronald Acuña Jr. continues to play at a high level during winter ball action down in Venezuela. The Atlanta Braves superstar smacked a towering shot to straight-away center field on Friday night. After flying 406 feet, it bounced off the batter's eyes.

Acuña could be seen taking the time to watch it fly before beginning his trot around the bases. He high-fived the first base coach as his teammates poured out of the dugout. To complement the side-stepping dance he did as he rounded third, he pounded his chest like Tarzan as he crossed home plate.

HR de 'La Bestia' 🦍 Ronald Acuña Jr. para empatar el juego y levantar la tribuna. pic.twitter.com/unBRRal9tw — Guairistas 🦈🌊 (@guairistas) December 26, 2025

Becuase of the Tarzan celebration at home plate, an account on Twitter called him "La Bestia" or "The Beast."

When you feel like you’re on top of the world again after a series of injuries, why not have a little fun? This is a man who thrives on being able to go out there and give it everything he has in him. This is the most alive we’ve seen him look in some time.

Throughout his time in Venezuela, he's been swiping multiple bags in a game, along with his home runs. He currently has the green light to let loose and crank the jets back on.

It's safe to say that Acuña looks healthy. He is flying high in a game that was the day after Christmas. About seven months ago, he was still sidelined with his second ACL injury, let alone this time last year. The 2025 All-Star and Comeback Player of the Year is doing what he can to live up to these honors. To make it better, he has to chance to simply be in his home country and make his fellow countrymen proud.

Perhaps it could be seen as a preview for what he could be doing for Venezuela in a few months time during the World Baseball Classic.

"Ronald Acuña represents right now probably like the second or third icon in our country, and having him right now playing in Venezuela for our country, people are crazy out there watching him play. So, I'm hoping he's with us at the WBC," Team Venezuela manager Omar Lopez said during the Winter Meetings.

As he ramps up making his home country proud, it only bodes well for what the Braves could get out of him in 2025. He represented Venezuela during the 2023 WBC. He went on to take home the National League MVP award and making history, hitting 40 home runs and swiping 70 bases. It's the only such season in MLB history.

So as the new year approaches, many are certaintly starting to get a little hungier for baseball. It's been a couple months already. Well, here's a chance to help tide yourself over until major league action gets going in late February. Thought, don't be surprised if this doesn't just make you more eager for a baseball game.

Acuña argued that he was the in the best shape he had every been in after he came back this season, healthier than after his MVP. If he wasn't even at his peak health during a 40-70 season, then 2026 could be a treat.

More From Atlanta Braves on SI