Los Angeles Angels Encouraged to Sign Atlanta Braves Max Fried
With all the latest chatter about Atlanta Braves players heading to Anaheim, perhaps they aren't done - or at the very least, some are suggesting they shouldn't be done.
In the Wednesday edition of Foul Territory, host and former MLB catcher AJ Pierzynski suggested that the Angels should use the former Braves on the roster and staff to make their case to starting pitcher Max Fried for why he should sign with them.
“By the way, you know who else is a free agent this year, was on the Braves and from Southern California? Max Fried,” Pierzynski rhetorically asked and answered.
He then pointed out that d’Arnaud has caught Fried for years and would get to keep working with Sal Fasano, who will now be the Angels’ assistant pitching coach.
He would also get to reunite with manager Ron Washington, who was on the Braves coaching staff from 2017 to 2023 and Eric Young Sr., who was on the staff from 2018 to 2023, following Washington to the Angels. Along with everyone mentioned, Jorge Soler is now on the Angels too after being traded there a few weeks ago.
This is a solid group of guys capable of making their pitch (no pun intended) to Fried, should they decide to.
Fried is a native of the Los Angeles area, making him a solid candidate to join either the Dodgers or Angels just on those grounds. Outside of this, there have not been any connections between Fried and the Angels, but it does make for a fun idea.
In 2024, Fried had a 3.25 ERA in 29 starts with a 1.16 WHIP, a 128 ERA+ and 166 strikeouts in 174 1/3 innings pitched. He’s made two All-Star appearances, taken home three Gold Gloves and was the Cy Young runner-up in 2022.