Anniversary of Sid Slide, Most Electrifying Moment in Atlanta Braves History
Thirty-two years ago today, the Atlanta Braves trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs against Barry Bonds and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 7 of the 1992 National League Championship Series. They were on the verge of blowing a 3-1 series lead.
The Braves had two runners in scoring position: David Justice on third base and Sid Bream on second. Manager Bobby Cox decided to pinch hit Jeff Reardon in favor of Francisco Cabrera to face Pirates Closer, Stan Belinda. This was only Cabrera’s second at-bat of the 1992 postseason and he had just 10 at-bats in the regular season.
The stakes were high with a lot riding on the decision to send Cabrera to the plate.
The Braves entered the 1992 season with brand-new expectations. They had completed a worst-to-first run the season prior that saw them win their first of 14 straight division titles and reach the World Series for the first time since 1958 and the first since they moved to Atlanta in 1966.
After losing in seven to the Minnesota Twins, the Braves had to make it back. So far, they have missed two opportunities to do so. They blow this chance, they’re heading home for the winter.
With a 2-1 count, Cabrera slapped a line drive into left field. David Justice scores easily to tie the game. Bream hustled around third and slid in at home. Bonds' throw from left field was off the mark, allowing Bream to get in just under the tag to win the game. The Braves were heading back to the World Series. Justice dove on top of Bream in celebration as Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium erupted into a frenzy.
“To hit the ball that he hit and hit a line drive between third base and shortstop, with a side-armer like Stan Belinda throwing, was an amazing feat,” Bream said of Cabrera's at bat. “He was able to reach out and pull a line drive through the hole. If I had done that, it would’ve been a groundball double play. It was a spectacular swing and a spectacular at-bat.”
According to the CBS broadcast, Bream had five knee surgeries before that moment. He put those repairs to the test and passed.
Even now, Bream still has no idea if third base coach Jimy Williams sent him home or not. Scoring was his only plan.
“I never saw Jimy whether he was waving me or holding me,” Bream said. “I took off. If he really, truly would have stopped me, he would’ve had to be right in front of my face. I presume he was rounding me. But I don’t know that to this day.”
The Braves would go on to lose the World Series to the Toronto Blue Jays in six games.
The two teams following this game would go on very different paths up to the present day. The Braves would win those 14 aforementioned division titles as well as five pennants and a World Series title in 1995. Since that run of success, they have had a streak of six division titles from 2018 to 2023 and won a World Series title in 2021.
Meanwhile, the Pirates would lose Bonds in free agency and miss the playoffs for 21 consecutive years. They wouldn’t make it back until NL MVP Andrew McCutchen led them back to the postseason in 2013. The Pirates have not won a World Series since 1979.